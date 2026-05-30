David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
11h

It will only take a few weeks to see if this price prediction cones true. While it is easy to understand and believe the paper and physical markets will finally come back together, and they have diverged since the straight issue, predicting the price of crude has always been difficult. Forecasting a range is less risk of an incorrect number. The current issue with the paper market is that it’s all based on emotion and I am calling much of the analysts models emotion. Tte delivery of crude is what the physical market is reflecting. There are distribution issues for some crude buyers and that creates an opportunity for crude owners to sell to that local stress at a price they set with the buyer - not based on a paper future price. So we shall see. The efforts to release storage volumes to ease the supply problem is just a really stupid and totally ineffective strategy. But then look at who convicted it - the shock is who participated.

So we shall see by the end of June where the price of crude lands - either the over $150/bbl camp or the under $100/bbl camp will try to claim victory but when it stays on a weekly average at about $100/bbl both are wrong.

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
10h

Meantime the West and Australasia are doubling and tripling down on solar, wind, BESS and EVs? Even in the US, due to a late amendment and forgetting BESS subsidies in the BBB. All due to RINOs and lobbying by powerful ENGO's.

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