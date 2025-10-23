I have to be honest here, I find myself kind of longing for the kind of energy crisis involving crude oil we Boomers lived through during the 1970s as I strive to chronicle the currently evolving crisis related to rare earth and critical energy minerals.

The Arab oil embargo of 1973 was simple: Saudi Arabia and other Arab states wanted to get higher prices for their massive supplies of crude, and got them by withholding millions of barrels per day from the global market until the price rose to the level they wanted. They then leveraged their market position to maintain those higher prices by manipulating supply through OPEC. It was painful to the pocketbook but it wasn’t at all complicated.