Some recent events related to my writing at LinkedIn lead me to feel the need to publish this note. It also applies here.

First, I sincerely appreciate everyone who sends me links via PMs or email to credible, sourced stories documenting various forms of energy absurdities. I have used many of those stories as fodder for my own writing here, at Substack, and even in my writings for various media outlets.

That's what I'm here to do.

What I am not here to do is serve as your personal megaphone for stories you are passionate about, but that are based on your personal beliefs and allegations and not much else. I respect your beliefs, but I'm not going to put myself and family at risk based solely upon them.

For example, if you believe some government agency is not doing its job correctly, and its leaders are "in the pocket" of some corporation, I'll be glad to write about it if I can find some credible, sourced information to back it up. Many of you know that when I receive a note from someone along those lines, the first thing I'm going to do is ask you if you can provide me links to some credible, sourced story backing up your side of the story. If you can do that, then I'm likely to pursue things further if I feel like the story line is sufficiently absurd or otherwise compelling.

If you can't do that, then there's little chance I'm going to do your work for you.

Recently, I did decide to do some research on such an issue, wrote about it as best I could, based on credible, sourced information, and got slammed for it via PM. Pro tip: That's not a good way to influence me.

When I write something that doesn't rise to your standards, don't reply to me with a nasty PM or email implying I'm not willing to write about government corruption. I do that literally on a daily basis related to America's corrupt federal government, and I'm not shy about going after members of either political party. I have also repeatedly gone after the Republican officials who have dominated Texas government since 1994, especially as it relates to their stewardship of the @ERCOT power grid.

Unlike some others I've communicated with here, I am not here to do posts in which I specifically call out people by name, or publish our PMs in an inflammatory way. Nor do I have any interest or time to get into a long, pointless exchange via PM.

That's why I felt the need to publish this public note instead.

The bottom line is I'm not here to be your voice. If you think bad stuff is happening but can't or won't provide credible, sourced information to back it up, then have the courage to write publicly about it yourself.

That is all.