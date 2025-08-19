Writing at RealClearEnergy today, Megan Martin, COO for the Commonwealth Foundation, Pennsylvania’s free market think tank, laments the causation effect bad state energy policies have had on record high utility rates. Headlined “Electricity Bills Too High? Bad Energy Policies Are to Blame,” it’s a very well put-together piece which details a tale of policymaker stupidity and bad motivations costing energy consumers dearly.

While the piece is specific to Pennsylvania and its rate payers, it is an all-too-common tale, most elements of which I’ve detailed here and at other publications related to the evolution and management of the Texas grid managed by ERCOT. It’s a tale of a state rich in real, reliable energy resources whose policymakers fell first under the influence of Ken Lay and his “smartest guys in the room” team at Enron, and then under the spell of the Global Church of Climate Alarm agenda, which demands we little people trade reliable, affordable energy for unreliable, high-cost, energy generation sources that rely in the weather to perform.

Share

The result has been precipitous drops in grid stability and reliability accompanied by constantly rising utility rates that hit the poorest citizens the hardest, i.e., exactly the impacts predicted by critics of this idiotic agenda when it was first implemented. Foreseeing these inevitable outcomes isn’t exactly rocket science: All it takes is keeping your eyes open and having a modest understanding of physics and economics.

If you are a fellow Texan, you will easily spot the parallels between what Martin details about Pennsylvania and what we’ve all experienced as our utility bills have tripled since the 2001 session of the Texas legislature reorganized the state’s power grid based on the Enron model, which treats electricity as a commodity rather than an essential service.