Last week, a Philadelphia jury delivered a clear defense verdict in a key environmental/public health trial. In the case brought by Leon and Ruth Mazza, jurors rejected the claim that ExxonMobil’s gasoline and related products caused the plaintiff’s leukemia. They specifically found that the company’s benzene-containing gasoline was not defectively designed and that ExxonMobil had not intentionally concealed the known hazards of benzene.

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The company did lose on the narrower question of whether its warnings were adequate, but the core causation and design claims that drive these cases failed. This outcome matters because it sits in direct contrast with the Paul Gill verdict from the same court system.

In May 2024 a Philadelphia jury awarded Gill $725.5 million in claimed damages for acute myeloid leukemia he attributed to benzene exposure while working as a Mobil service-station mechanic in the mid-to-late 1970s. The Pennsylvania Superior Court recently affirmed that judgment, though on procedural grounds rather than the facts of the claim. Same city, same general theory, same plaintiffs’ firm (Locks Law Firm), and a completely different result. The difference appears to be that the Mazza jury was not persuaded that the science and the facts of exposure supported liability.