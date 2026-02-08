Green boondoggles are everywhere in America today, thanks largely to the insanity of $349 billion in subsidies contained in Joe Biden’s 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. Those massive subsidies and the irrational misallocations of investment capital they incented are leaving behind a U.S. landscape littered with corporate bankruptcies, failed experiments, and broken promises even as they are being phased out thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025.

Here are summaries of a pair of such tales making the rounds today for your enjoyment.

Texas AG Paxton Drops the Hammer on Unrecycled Wind Turbine Dumper



The not-so-sustainable wind energy industry suffered another black eye in the Lone Star State when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Global Fiberglass Solutions and its affiliates for turning Sweetwater into a graveyard for over 3,000 gigantic wind turbine blades.