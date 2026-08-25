The sudden collapse of U.S. – Canada trade talks last week has the potential to devolve into harsh consequences related to the cross-border oil trade for both countries if cooler heads do not prevail. The simple fact is that both countries need to maintain heavy cross-border trade in oil, natural gas, and electricity to maintain healthy levels of energy security.

U.S. Canada Oil Trade Is A Bi-Lateral Imperative

While ongoing trade in natural gas and electricity are important for both nations, maintaining a healthy cross-border trade in crude oil is an absolute imperative. Upwards of 4 million barrels of Canadian crude oil flow into the U.S. every day of the week, 365 days per year, accounting for 63% of U.S. crude imports during 2025. Those same volumes also make up the vast majority of Canadian exports, for which there is no ready alternative outlet.

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The overwhelming majority of those barrels are of the heavy, sour grades produced from Alberta’s oil sands. Those heavy barrels are not interchangeable commodities that U.S. refiners could quickly simply swap out for lighter grades from the Permian Basin or other exporting nations. U.S. refining infrastructure – especially the complex facilities in the Midwest and along the Gulf Coast – was deliberately configured over decades to focus on processing exactly this type of crude. These volumes of heavy crude, blended with lighter domestic grades, yield the gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and other refined products that keep the American economy moving.

Utilization rates at those refineries would plummet without ready access to those Canadian imports. Product yields would suffer, and prices at the pump for both gasoline and diesel would spike from already-elevated levels.

The current tight global supply situation only compounds the problem. Spare capacity is limited, alternative supply sources from places like Venezuela or the Middle East face their own geopolitical and logistical hurdles, and shipping longer distances across oceans to avoid dangerous choke points add both cost and vulnerability. Replacing lost Canadian volumes on short notice would be near-impossible for U.S. refiners currently operating at high rates to capture strong diesel margins.

Injecting Uncertainty Into The Oil Trade