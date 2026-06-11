David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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dave walker's avatar
dave walker
14m

I voted for Trump 3 times. I didn’t like the opposing candidates views or policies on energy, climate, DEI, etc. But this is making him look terrible. I heard him flip on a Fox News clip this morning……. He’d be well served to be quiet imho 🙏 for the best.

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William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
15m

Never, never negotiate with terrorists. And Iran is up there as possibly the worst terrorist nation. Islam preaches that it is perfectly acceptable to lie to infidels and drag out "negotiations" indefinitely while rebuilding their military regime. Get some kahunas!

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