So, the “highest level of Iranian leadership” still alive has suckered President Trump into yet another delay with a fake tentative agreement to “language” over which they will then insist on laboring over for weeks.

Share

Naturally, Trump falls for the ruse yet again and calls off his already announced attacks.

And the circle jerk continues.

The book which eventually gets written about this fiasco is going to be a real joy to read.

I’m done.

That is all.