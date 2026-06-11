Aaaaaaaaaannnnnnnd Trump Gets Suckered Again
So, the “highest level of Iranian leadership” still alive has suckered President Trump into yet another delay with a fake tentative agreement to “language” over which they will then insist on laboring over for weeks.
Naturally, Trump falls for the ruse yet again and calls off his already announced attacks.
And the circle jerk continues.
The book which eventually gets written about this fiasco is going to be a real joy to read.
I’m done.
That is all.
I voted for Trump 3 times. I didn’t like the opposing candidates views or policies on energy, climate, DEI, etc. But this is making him look terrible. I heard him flip on a Fox News clip this morning……. He’d be well served to be quiet imho 🙏 for the best.
Never, never negotiate with terrorists. And Iran is up there as possibly the worst terrorist nation. Islam preaches that it is perfectly acceptable to lie to infidels and drag out "negotiations" indefinitely while rebuilding their military regime. Get some kahunas!