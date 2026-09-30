The rapidly expanding data center industry in the United States may have hit its most impactful speed bump yet on Monday as Texas Governor Greg Abbott imposed a halt to issuance of all data center-related permits by the Texas Council on Environmental Quality (TCEQ). The halt is to remain in effect pending the completion of a feasibility audit by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Monday’s order adds TCEQ to a longer list of state agencies and councils which had been prohibited from moving forward with permits for new data centers under the Governor’s moratorium issued on August 3.

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A Response To Voters’ Data Center Objections

“Because the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT), ERCOT, and the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) require that information to make informed decisions,” Monday’s order states, “no state agency shall move forward with regulatory approvals related to data center development until it is acquired.”

The Governor’s August 3 letter directed both ERCOT and the PUCT to conduct the audit of all applying data centers to ensure their development “does not compromise the reliability of the Texas electric grid and does not put Texans’ natural resources at risk.” Neither the August letter nor Monday’s announcement place a certain timeline for the completion of those audits.