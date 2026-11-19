In September, Greg Abbott slammed the brakes on data center permits. Two weeks after he lost the election, Texas regulators turned the machine back on - and they did it before the audit he claimed to be waiting for was even finished.

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Greg Abbott issued a moratorium on data center permits in September based entirely on political panic. I wrote then that the moratorium would be lifted shortly after the election, whether Abbott won or lost, simply because it was entirely motivated by politics.

Right on cue, regulators in Texas have resumed regular permitting processes for data centers just two weeks after the votes were counted. The cynicism is so thick you can almost taste it in the air.