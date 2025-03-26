In another of a growing number of examples that real justice can still be found in the U.S. court system, the Supreme Court chose on Tuesday to refuse to consider an absurd case brought to it by the depraved parents of 21 young Oregonians.

The case, over which millions of dollars in attorney’s fees and court costs have been wasted in recent years, involves an utterly absurd claim by the plaintiffs - most of whom are highly privileged young people from well-to-do families - that the federal government’s energy policies somehow violate their “rights” to be protected from mythical climate change.

The case is, in other words, the ultimate expression of the madness of the dogma preached for decades now by the Global Church of Climate Alarm™. Such alarmist dogma has had the effect of engendering irrational fears and phobias in the youth of America and other countries, undeniably helping to raise the rate of teen suicide and mental illness to all-time high levels.