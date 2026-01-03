How should AI be regulated, and who gets to decide? These are questions that seem certain to become dominant stories throughout 2026.

To this point in its development, the AI industry and its datacenters have been able to expand in a wild west regulatory atmosphere in which almost anything goes. That explosive expansion has created a set of impacts that have resulted in the public complaining to policymakers. Now, policymakers on both sides of the aisle are starting to respond to the noise.