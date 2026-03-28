Al Gore - aka, the Pope of the Global Church of Climate Alarm™ - is at it again. In his latest climate sermon, spotlighted by Breitbart News in the clip below, the former Vice President insists that the “doomsday predictions from climate scientists 20 years ago were proven dead right.” He demands we trust these same voices even more today and declares it “inevitable” that Greenland and the entire West Antarctic ice sheet will simply vanish.

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The inconvenient truth? Pfffft. The only thing inevitable is Gore’s endless grift: more subsidies for unreliable renewables, more restrictions on affordable fossil fuels, and more money extracted from working Americans to feed the green industrial complex. Here we are in 2026, two decades into this climate panic, and the empirical record tells a very different story than the one Gore keeps selling.

Here’s the clip: