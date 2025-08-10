The House Water, Wildlife and Fisheries Subcommittee held a July 22 hearing on a draft bill sponsored by Rep. Nick Begich (R-AK) which would amend the Marine Mammal Protection Act. Begich and other supporters of reform of the MMPA believe the law needs to be modernized to better reflect current science, eliminate conflicts and duplication of bureaucratic processes, and provide for more consistent and certain application of the law.

The effort to amend the MMPA is in line with the Trump administration’s goal of streamlining federal permitting processes to speed development of domestic energy resources needed to meet rising demand. “The MMPA has been in place for over 50 years and during that time, it’s served an important role in conserving marine mammals and protecting our oceans,” Begich said. “As the decades have passed, we’ve seen how its implementation, particularly in the use of vague or overly precautionary standards, has led to confusion, delay and unintended harm.”

He also stated: “My goal is simple. I want a bill that protects marine mammals and also works for the people who live and work alongside them, especially in Alaska.”