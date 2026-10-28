For years, Amazon has been one of corporate America’s key poster children for climate virtue signaling. No company in the country has contracted for more “carbon free” power gen – 25.6 gigawatts of it, including 17.9 GW of solar and 4.4 GW of wind according to a new report from the research firm Cleanview.

Share

But when it comes to keeping its servers running around the clock, Amazon is doing what most serious players in the data center business are doing – turning to natural gas.

Cleanview finds that utilities and independent power producers are currently building 8 power plants totaling 17.5 GW of new gas-fired generation to serve Amazon. That equates to about 1.5 times New York City’s peak demand. It is also, in Cleanview’s words, a gas fleet the company “doesn’t talk about much publicly.”

Oh.