The United States could well be facing its most critical energy crisis in decades thanks to its longstanding reliance on imports for its rare earth minerals needs. The dramatic move announced by China last week to restrict the flow of such minerals around the world presents the U.S. and global community with its first potential global energy crisis since the Arab oil embargo sent crude prices skyrocketing in October, 1973.

In a notice published on October 9, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced heavy restrictions effective December 1 on any country which wishes to export rare earth minerals mined or processed in its country or high-grade magnets and other materials in whole or in part made with Chinese-processed rare earths. Citing concerns that such materials have been exported by third-party countries to other nations to be used in military applications, Ministry officials cited China’s national security concerns as the justification for the move.

“China has taken note of the important uses of medium and heavy rare earths and related items in the military field,” a Ministry spokesman said. “China, as a responsible major country, employs export controls on related items according to the law, in order to better defend world peace and regional stability, and to fulfill non-proliferation and other international obligations.”