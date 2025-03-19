Aerial view of Venture Global’s Cameron LNG facility. Credit: Venture Global

In yet another sign of the Trump administration’s American Energy Dominance agenda coming together, the U.S. Department of Energy led by Secretary Chris Wright gave Venture Global approval to move forward with plans to expand its Cameron Parrish LNG Export facility in South Louisiana.

"The benefits of expanding U.S. LNG exports have never been more clear, and I am proud to be taking action to support the American people and our allies abroad with more affordable, reliable, secure American energy," said Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

"We are grateful for the Trump Administration’s return to regular order and regulatory certainty that will allow us to further expand U.S. LNG exports," said Venture Global in a press release on Wednesday.

Venture Global has already secured long-term supply agreements for CP2 in recent months with companies including Exxon Mobil (XOM.N), Chevron (CVX.N), JERA, New Fortress Energy (NFE.O), INPEX (1605.T), China Gas, SEFE and EnBW.

This is the 5th such permit for new facilities/facility expansions issued by DOE since Trump took office just two months ago. Most, if not all of these facilities had been held up without solid reason by the Biden administration as a result of its year-long “pause” on LNG facility permitting.

Venture Global still needs to secure permits from EPA and other federal regulatory agencies, but this is a big step along the way. Once completed, CP2 will have capacity to export 20 million tons of LNG annually.

Just another example of promises made, promises kept by this administration.

