David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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william howard's avatar
william howard
9h

and if you have any doubt just check out what is happening in Europe

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Marshall Auerback's avatar
Marshall Auerback
8hEdited

Any country could be blessed with an "accident of geology". But if it's unexploited, that's all it remains. To America's credit, the country successfully exploited this "geological accident" and built a substantial industry on the back of it. Contrast this with the UK, which steadfastly consigns its citizens to some of the highest energy prices in Europe by steadfastly refusing to exploit its own accident of geology in the North Sea.. So successful is the US model that it is now being copied in places like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE, which are only now beginning to undertake hydraulic fracturring. "Accident of geology" + entrepreunialism= energy abundance, economic security and prosperity.

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