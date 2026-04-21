Even with a ceasefire nominally in place, the Iranian conflict has so far resulted in the loss of crude oil and LNG shipments via the Strait of Hormuz, creating further instability and renewing fears a global energy shock will continue or worsen if the conflict renews. The situation in the Middle East highlights the importance of American gas production and LNG exports.

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LNG Exports - America’s Energy Superpower?

Already the globe’s foremost exporter of LNG, commanding about 20 percent of the market, the U.S. industry is being asked to ramp up to higher levels to help fill the void created by the loss of about a fifth of the world’s LNG due to the war. Energy Secretary Chris Wright recently told the CERAWeek conference in Houston that natural gas is “America’s superpower.” Considering current events, that almost seems an understatement.

“Natural gas,” Wright noted, “is our largest and cheapest source of electricity. It is our main heating fuel. It is our main industrial fuel, our petrochemicals, fertilizer.” Wright added that natural gas is crucial to U.S. success in the race for AI dominance, calling it the key to make AI “economically compelling to bring back energy-intensive manufacturing to our country.”