The global LNG industry took another big supply hit last week when Tropical Cyclone Narelle, a powerful Category 3 storm, struck the northwest coast of Western Australia on March 25-26, 2026, causing widespread disruptions to critical energy infrastructure. The cyclone led to equipment damage, workforce evacuations, and production halts at several major liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities operated by Chevron and Woodside Energy.

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These outages occur against a backdrop of an already strained global LNG market, with extended disruptions in Qatar and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East further limiting supply. As of March 29, 2026, the impacts vary by facility, but the combined effect removes significant volumes from the market, heightening risks for importers in Asia and Europe.

Key Highlights of the Outages: