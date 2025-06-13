A new report at the website called Rho Motion, which styles itself as providing “Actionable intelligence for the energy transition,” sports a headline implying that the global EV market is experiencing a glorious level of growth in 2025. That headline says, “Global EV Sales Grow 28% in 2025,” leading the reader to initially believe that reports of a faltering market for electric vehicles in recent months are highly exaggerated.

They aren’t. Trust me on this.

A closer reading past this probably intentionally misleading headline shows a global market for electric vehicles that has largely collapsed outside of China. And, as we all know, we trust anything China says at our own risk.