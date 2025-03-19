It isn’t enough that the government has raised the cost of charging your outside A/C unit from about $50 to roughly $1,000 in recent years to save the ozone layer. Nor is it enough that they’ve raised the cost of all refrigerated food items by forcing the use of less efficient, more costly forms of cooling in commercial refrigeration units. And it wasn’t enough that the Biden administration wanted to force you all to give up your gas stoves in favor of more costly, less efficient electric models for the same purpose.

Share

Now, government “experts” at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) want you to stop cooking food entirely to save the ozone layer, especially if you live in the Los Angeles area of Southern California.