Longtime readers here will know I am highly skeptical of greenhouse gas theory and the ability of humans to control the earth’s temperatures by using CO2 levels as some sort of thermostat. The very idea of the latter proposition is preposterous on its face, and even if human-caused carbon emissions are having some nominal impact, the positive aspects of adding more plant food and the resulting greening of the earth likely outweigh some miniscule rise in average temperatures.

Besides, if the earth really is warming, climate “scientists” wouldn’t need to team up with government bureaucrats to commit so much obvious, outright fraud with the past temperature records and rigging the current readings by placing official measurement sites in or adjacent to known heat islands.

The other problem I’ve often written and talked about is that the Democrat obsession with plant food has had the perverse effect of destroying actual, real environmentalism. Rather than focus on real forms of actual pollution, Democrats in the both the Obama/Biden and Biden/Harris administrations have taken their eyes off that ball and have also actively worsened many environmental problems in the name of advancing their chosen, rent-seeking wind, solar, and EV industries.

In a tweet published on X Thursday, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. echoes many of the same themes I’ve talked about here over the years.

I am an old-school environmentalist -- a lover and protector of nature. The Democrats obsess about counting CO2, while neglecting urgent issues such as the chemicals in our food, soil, and water. Ironically, many carbon-motivated environmental policies actually harm the environment. Offshore wind damages marine animals, especially whales. Mining for lithium, coltran, silver, copper, rare earths etc. to make batteries is laying waste to vast ecosystems. I have found to my surprise that many people on the Trump team, including President Trump himself, care about the same environmental issues I do. Furthermore, these issues can help to unify our nation -- because almost everyone wants clean air, water, food, and soil. Almost everyone values thriving ecosystems and wildlife. Environment was a unifying issue in the 1960s, supported by Democrats and Republicans alike. I am committed to reviving that consensus in the next Trump administration.

RFK, Jr. is an old-school liberal. He is radically wrong about so many things, but he is radically right about some of the most important things. This is one of them.

That is all.