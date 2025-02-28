Being a lowly writer now with press credentials and stuff means I am automatically on the press release lists for an array of leftwing climate alarm groups. No such group is more radical than the Rainforest Action Network, which no doubt gets funding from luminaries like George Soros, Bill Gates, the Park Foundation and the Rockefellers, among many other leftwing billionaires who want to destroy America.

Hell, they probably get money from the USAID budget, too, come to think of it.

Rainforest Action Network folks appear to exist in a state of perpetual outrage, which of course is the modus operandi for all such conflict groups. Afterall, outrage foments conflict, and conflict foments money coming in the door from naive donors.

It’s a hell of a racket when you think about it.

Anyway, resting in my inbox this afternoon is the latest outrage mailer from Rainforest Action Network, this time targeting the good people at Wells Fargo, who appear to be gaining a modicum of common sense and taking back some of their idiotic, unattainable climate goals.

Here it is in all its glory for your weekend reading enjoyment - no need to thank me, for I am here to serve:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE - CONTACT SHAWNA@RAN.ORG 628-444-2211 Wells Fargo’s choice to abandon its climate goals is a dangerous move that puts short-term profits over people, the planet, and the future. By dropping its promises to cut its portfolio emissions from high-emitting sectors by 2030 and reach net-zero financed emissions by 2050, Wells Fargo clears the way for the bank to pour even more money into dirty fossil fuels and locks all of us into a future of more pollution, more extreme weather disasters, and more communities being devastated by health crises. Wells Fargo is already the fifth largest financier of fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement in 2016 and a big player in the $6.9 trillion dollars that fossil fuels have received from banks since that time. By doubling down on dirty fossil fuels, instead of being a leader in the transition to clean energy, Wells Fargo puts a deposit on the suffering of future generations. Our Policy and Bank Engagement Lead, Allison Fajan Turner, responded to the news with the following: “This move is a cowardly surrender to political pressure. It comes after months of backtracking, including Wells Fargo’s brazen exit from the Net Zero Banking Alliance and the resignation of its first chief sustainability officer in frustration. This is not the behavior of a company that takes climate change seriously—it’s the behavior of a company that puts money over morals. Their choice represents an egregious dereliction of Wells Fargo's responsibilities to manage its climate financial risks. All depositors, investors, and shareholders should seriously reconsider their relationship with an institution that chooses to act so irresponsibly. By prioritizing short-term gains over long-term sustainability, Wells Fargo is jeopardizing the financial well-being of its stakeholders and the planet.” Rainforest Action Network will keep fighting to hold Wells Fargo accountable and push for real action. We demand the bank stop funding climate destruction and shift its focus toward supporting clean energy and climate solutions that are essential for a safe and prosperous future. #### Rainforest Action Network targets brands, banks, and insurance companies that are accelerating the climate crisis. Our premier finance publication, Banking on Climate Chaos, which highlights financial flows to fossil fuels and their real world impacts.

[End]

It’s so idiotic and hyperbolic that it is actually kind of great, right?

Right.

That is all.