Another Tesla dealership, this time in Las Vegas, has been torched by deranged Democrats suffering with Elon Derangement Syndrome, or EDS.

This must be dealt with harshly by law enforcement or it will only continue to escalate. Find these people, perp-walk them publicly, and put them in jail.



Here’s an excerpt from a story at the Las Vegas Review-Journal:



A suspect who police said set multiple Teslas on fire, used Molotov cocktails and shot three rounds into the vehicles at a Tesla Collision Center early Tuesday morning is still on the loose, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.



The suspect, who police said was wearing all black, is accused of damaging at least five Teslas — two of which were engulfed in flames — at 2:45 a.m. The word “resist” was also painted on the door of the facility, police said. At least three gunshots were fired into the cars, police said.



The collision center is located in the 6000 block of West Badura Avenue.



“This was a targeted attack against a Tesla facility,” Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said at a press briefing on Tuesday.



The incident is also being investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force. Agents have been on the scene since early Tuesday morning, according to FBI Special Agent in Charge Spencer Evans.



Evans said that while it was too early to call the incident an act of terrorism, it had “some of the hallmarks” and a “potential political agenda.”



“Violent acts like this are unacceptable, regardless of where they occur,” Evans said at Tuesday’s press briefing.



He urged anyone intending to commit similar acts to “seriously reconsider.”

