Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office recently, President Donald Trump delivered a clear message to leaders in Europe: If you want to avoid a tariff war with the United States, buy more energy from U.S. companies. A lot more energy, including liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Share

“They’re going to have to buy their energy from us, because they need it,” Trump said, adding, “They’re going to have to buy it from us. They can buy it, we can knock off $350 billion [in the U.S. trade deficit with the European Union] billion in one week.”

The E.U. is now proposing a blanket ban on Russian gas by 2027, a ban that would begin to kick in as soon as this year. “Today the European Union sends a very clear message to Russia — no more,” EU energy chief Dan Jørgensen said of the proposal.

But it leaves open the question – what will replace the Russian gas?