Taiwan new outlets report that nine mothballed electric buses spontaneously burst into fire Monday in a Taichung City bus lot.

City fire officials attributed the fire to the buses’ lithium-ion batteries, which have a history of too often just combusting without external cause. The buses were 9 of 50 such electric buses housed on a lot owned by defunct electric bus maker Sifang Electric Bus Company. SEBC went into bankruptcy last year due to overwhelming debt and financial losses, leaving its employees unpaid. The bus fleet has been sitting in the lot abandoned for over a year.

This all raises the question of why, given the history of these EV batteries spontaneously combusting, the buses were allowed to sit and deteriorate without someone in a position of authority demanding the batteries be removed and safely disposed of? The likely answer, of course, is that properly disposing of these massive batteries containing all sorts of toxic substances is a dangerous and expensive process, and no one wanted to assume the financial responsibility.

Seems like a problem doesn’t it? But we aren’t supposed to talk about it because, after all, these EV buses and their highly toxic batteries that no one wants to properly dispose of are “green.”

Sure.

That is all.