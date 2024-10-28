What is it with lithium-ion EV batteries just spontaneously combusting? That was the question over the weekend in London, where an electric trash bin lorry’s battery just burst into flames while the big vehicle was making its appointed rounds.

Share

The Telegraph reports that the London Fire Brigade sent out three teams from its Paddington location, along with a specialist fire rescue unit to help deal with possible problems like toxic fumes and potential reignition, both common consequences of EV battery fires.