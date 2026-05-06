The U.S. Geological Survey dropped a headline-grabbing report last week touting a massive lithium discovery in the Appalachian region. According to the agency, pegmatite deposits stretching from Maine and New Hampshire down through South Carolina hold an estimated 2.3 million metric tons of economically recoverable lithium oxide, enough to replace 328 years of U.S. imports at 2024 levels.

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That’s the raw material for 130 million electric vehicles, 1.6 million grid-scale batteries, or enough laptops and cell phones to last a millennium. USGS Director Ned Mamula called it a “major contribution to U.S. mineral security” and a path back to lithium dominance the U.S. enjoyed 30 years ago.

Sounds like a game-changer, right? Green dreamers and EV evangelists everywhere are probably popping corks on the bubbly in celebration.

But there’s just one problem: Hard reality almost always trumps Unicorn hype in the energy sector. The reality is that this discovery, as huge as it is, is a long, long way from becoming actual lithium in a real battery. Permitting delays, lawsuits filed by the same climate alarm conflict groups who practice lawfare against the oil industry, financing hurdles and simple physics of mining scattered hard-rock deposits mean most, if not all, of this resource will remain untapped for decades – perhaps forever. By the time it might be produced, advances in battery chemistry could render lithium-ion tech yesterday’s news.