Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser didn’t mince words during the company’s first-quarter earnings call on Monday. The ongoing closure of the Strait of Hormuz - now stretching into its third month amid the U.S.-Iran conflict - has already cost the global oil market roughly 1 billion barrels of supply. And unless the vital chokepoint reopens immediately, full market normalization could be pushed all the way to 2027.

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“If trade flows resume immediately or today through the Strait of Hormuz, it will take a few months for the oil market to rebalance,” Nasser said. “But if trade and shipping remain curtailed by more than a few weeks from today, we anticipate the supply disruption to persist, and the market to normalize only in 2027.”

Even a short additional delay means another 100 million barrels per week at risk. Reopening the strait won’t magically fix the damage. As I wrote at Forbes back in mid-March, the restarting of shut-in fields, repairing damaged infrastructure, repositioning tanker fleets, and rebuilding depleted inventories will take months - or years - depending on how long this drags on. Nasser called it the largest energy supply shock the world has ever experienced. He’s not exaggerating.

The numbers are staggering and growing larger by the day. Persian Gulf output is already down 57 percent from pre-crisis levels. Global inventories, depleted after years of chronic underinvestment, are under immense pressure. Strategic reserve releases and alternative routing through pipelines like Aramco’s East-West line have helped blunt the immediate blow, but they can’t replace the scale of lost production forever. Demand rationing is underway, and supply chains are scrambling.