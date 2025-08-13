Big LNG export firm Venture Global emerged victorious in its arbitration case with Shell on Tuesday, August 12 in a case involving claims it had failed to deliver liquefied natural gas under long-term contracts starting in 2023. The arbitration panel’s favorable ruling frees the company from potential liability in the case, extending a string of positive developments related to its U.S. LNG operations.

“We are pleased with the tribunal’s determination which reaffirms what Venture Global has maintained from the outset--the plain language in our contracts, mutually agreed upon with all of our customers, is clear. We have consistently honored these agreements without exception," the company said in a statement. "The world needs more abundant, low-cost energy and our company looks forward to playing a leading role in meeting that demand for years to come.”