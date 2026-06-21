For years, Americans have been subjected to a steady drumbeat of energy scarcity narratives, peak oil hysteria, and politically motivated predictions that hydrocarbons were on the verge of running out. These claims have shaped bad policy, distorted markets, and fueled unnecessary anxiety about the future of affordable, reliable energy. Finally, we have an Energy Secretary who is willing to cut through the nonsense with plain-spoken reality.

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In a fireside chat at the Cato Institute on May 13, Secretary Chris Wright delivered a masterclass in energy truth-telling that should be required listening for every policymaker, activist, and media pundit still clinging to outdated scarcity myths. In unabashedly telling the truth about oil and energy, Wright provides a stark contrast to the collection of political hacks and cronies who’ve previously held that office. It’s such a refreshing change.

Wright, an MIT-trained engineer and successful energy entrepreneur, brought refreshing clarity to the discussion. “I think the bigger message on energy is that it is massively abundant—and it always will be—that’s like the biggest misunderstanding,” he stated. He drove the point home with a vivid illustration: “I always tell people, 90% of the oil and gas and coal that were underground 500 years ago will be underground a million years from now.”