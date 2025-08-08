I joined Todd Royal at America Out Loud News recently for an audio-only podcast discussing the Economic Forces Reshaping America’s Energy Future. Todd’s an astute analyst with a wide-ranging background in energy and a fellow Texan, so how could I refuse the invitation?

We had a great conversation and addressed a wide array of issues impacting the energy space in the U.S. and beyond.

Link to podcast

Here you go - a transcript follows:

Transcript [Very Long and Unedited]

Todd Royal: [00:00:27] Well, hello, everyone. Thanks again for being here. The other side of the story, this is Todd Royal. My co-host, my wonderful co-ost, Tom Harris, is still on vacation. This is the final week, just me. And then my man is back next week, but we've got something really special. We've had him on the show before. It's David Blackman. Um, let me tell you a little bit about David. You know, David brings us incredibly sharp insight, real world experience. He's texting like myself. He brings a perspective. That's incredible. David is a veteran energy analyst, policy expert, and columnist whose work spans the oil patch to the podcast. Mike, he has got over 40 years in the industry. He's worked with major producers, regulators, think tanks. He's really become an incredible voice on politics, policy, and how markets are shaping our energy future. Our conversation day, we're going to really explore everything from the evolution of Texas as an energy superpower. Which back in the eighties, it was in a complete bust to the national implications of the US LNG exports, nuclear energy's growing role, and then the political and economic forces really reshaping how America powers itself. So whether you are a seasoned energy investor, a policy watcher, you're trying to make sense of the headlines, what I say about David is this man brings clarity, he brings candor, he brings a touch. Of West Texas wisdom to the mic. So David, thanks for being here and let's, let's [00:01:58][91.1]

David Blackmon: [00:01:59] dive right in. Well, I don't know about the wisdom part, but I'm happy to be here and appreciate the invitation. [00:02:04][5.1]

Todd Royal: [00:02:04] A little wisdom in wit. I want to drop in with you this. Last week you posted, and so for people to know this, and we'll put it up on the show, David writes daily. He writes for Forbes, a lot of others. He's got an unbelievable substack. I would tell anyone, please go subscribe to him. It is, you're going to get headlines like you've never seen before. And one of the change. What he's referred to, you know, the scam, the Church of Carbon. Uh, I think he refers to as the, the climate church. I'll let him tell you the global climate change, the church of climate change. Um, he's one of the best voices you're going to hear on this. Um, it's not a denier and all that other nonsense, but he brings facts. And last week, my question to you is you posted, uh, some from a named Tom Nelson. About 30 different Pieces articles facts that are showing what Tom had called the climate scam is starting to collapse Talk to me a little more about that into our audience what you see happening in this thing, which Has just been the tsunami of nonsense. That's really been going on decades [00:03:21][76.2]

David Blackmon: [00:03:22] Well, you know, so really, yeah, for decades is right. For at least 25 years, every nook and cranny of our entertainment industry, our news industry, our education system has just been inundated with these climate alarmist messages and fright tactics which are designed to frighten policy makers into, or really frighten the public and children, including children into. Demanding that policymakers, you know, invoke these policies that the radical left-wing and the global community wants adopted. And it's all being done in the name of killing democracy, killing free elections, implementing socialist and authoritarian governments in the Western world. It's the agenda behind the whole thing. And we've known this for 30 years. It doesn't seem to be any real way to stop it, unfortunately. And equally, unfortunately, is the fact that, you know, we've had this series of presidents who buy into the whole thing, beginning with George Herbert Walker Bush all the way, you know, through Joe Biden. We had the four-year interruption of the Trump administration, which was hamstrung by this endless series of hoaxes and scams against Trump that really hamstrunk his presidency. But now we're in an administration that is kind of free from all that stuff. Uh, and the president has done a much better job this time of picking his cabinet. And so they're starting to pick this thing apart in terms of policy and Tom's piece. Tom Nelson is just a terrific, really smart guy on climate issues and energy issues. He has his own podcast and I did repost the piece he had written and he just, he's just kept a list of 30 indicators and it's really more than that now. Of how this scam is imploding, you can trace the climate change and climate alarm narrative, the current one, back to the day Joe Biden won the 2020 election. I mean, immediately after that, all the news media started pushing this climate alarmist energy transition narrative that has dominated the space in education, media, and entertainment for the last five years. Um, but now it's all falling apart because we have a president and equally as important energy, uh, uh appointed officials, cabinet secretaries like Chris ride and energy, Doug Burgum at interior Lee Zeldin at EPA who are willing to talk about this stuff and expose the fraudulent nature of so much. [00:06:09][166.8]

Todd Royal: [00:06:10] I know. [00:06:10][0.2]

David Blackmon: [00:06:10] And very stark, plain, easily to understand terms. Nobody is better at it than I've ever seen than Chris Wright. [00:06:17][6.7]

Todd Royal: [00:06:19] I mean, it's something else with him. When I saw that he was being appointed, and I don't mean to veer off from what you're talking about here, but when I saw the appointment, my mouth then was hung open. The last four years, I've been a nuclear power analyst, and he held the position with Oklo, an advanced reactor company, non-water-cooled, just the cutting edge of cutting edge. It's going to be a Breeder reactor which truly means you close the loop it can use uh, nuclear waste, really it's not waste. It's unused fuel. Is it a thorium? Um, Oh gosh. I knew you were about to ask me that I thought they were doing halo, uh, but it could be thorium, thorium. There's that, there's a company that's doing thorium reactors right now, but I was amazed with Chris. I mean, besides this climate change nonsense, let the audience know how amazing it is to have this kind of guy. As secretary of energy and really what it's going to do for all of us, whether, and as a reminder, David, you know, we've got a big audience in Canada because Tom, Tom's in Canada and the stark differences between Canada and the United States with Chris Wright. Just let people know, like, here's what it means. A guy like you with over 40 years of experience to have a U S imagery secretary, like Chris, right. [00:07:46][86.8]

David Blackmon: [00:07:47] Oh, well, it's unprecedented. I mean, we have an energy secretary who actually understands energy. What, what a change that is. I mean we've, we've had others, you know, we, we had, uh, hell, I'm even going to forget their names. Oh, I know you're talking about like folks there. Yeah, I mean, we just had so many, this, this endless parade of people. I mean Rick Perry, of course understood energy, but not in the detail that Chris Wright understands it. And it's not just oil and gas. Yes. He was a CEO of a hydraulic fracturing service company that was extremely innovative company, brought all sorts of new technologies to bear, but he was also, you know, as you mentioned with Oklo prior to that. Uh, so he has this wide range of knowledge about the industry. He understands, uh, the, the opportunity that he has in this mission that he has to transform federal energy policy to a place that actually makes sense and deals with the energy reality of the situation and not these, these narratives about wind and solar and trying to, I mean, the most scary anything I ever heard. In my whole career was about four years ago. I was doing an interview with a battery company and the guy I was talking to kept talking about renewable baseload power generation. And I finally had to stop and pause it. We were doing it on zoom just like this. And I found we had to pause zoom and say, what in the world are you talking to me about renewable base load? What do you even mean by that? What the hell does that mean? But he really believed, you know, he was he was really talking about. Treating wind and solar as baseload. And of course, trying to do that is exactly why we have had these catastrophic failures on the ERCOT managed Texas power grid. Because ERCot had gone down that road to try to pretend wind and then solar can be treated the same as baselode and they can't. Okay, and when you do that, you set yourself up for these catastrophic events like we've had in Texas. Like they just had in Spain and Portugal, they were doing the same thing there. And, and so you know, they not dealing with energy reality. Chris is totally grounded in energy reality, I've interviewed him twice. I'm hoping to get another one set up sometime soon. And, uh, he's such a breath of fresh air on all of this. And he's really driving this every day. Driving people forward and making sure this agenda moves fast. [00:10:27][159.6]

Todd Royal: [00:10:27] On the road. I'll give you a story that's gonna make your mouth hang open right now. So I did, I had a paper that I'd co authored with with a colleague of mine on green hydrogen, I was asked to do a value chain study on it. And paper gets accepted to a conference in Pittsburgh, we go we go to it is a big, big conference. So this is the middle of the Biden administration. We're transitioning, we're net zero, we've done all this stuff. So, I go never been to Pittsburgh, wanted to hear about my paper, we myself and my colleague were, let's just say we're very realistic about green hydrogen at that point there. And so keynote speakers, well, first I could see Bill Gates speak, which that was, yeah, okay, keep, it gets better. So he speaks and of course it's climate change, climate change all this stuff. This is what's gonna work. And the best part was, so Jennifer Granholm, the former secretary at U.S. Secretary of Energy. And here's what I took away from. The former secretary and former governor of Michigan? Yep. Okay. First off, very pretty, like just a good looking woman and was dressed well, presented well. Just you look up and this, I'm not trying to be funny right now, but I went, wow, what a good-looking woman. I bet she, I bet, wow. I bet you she'd be a lovely dinner guest or whatever you may want. I bet should be lovely. When I tell you she knew nothing, I mean, really, I mean I was in a crowd of people but certainly that we're. Center left to far left. That was the majority of the crowd and you could hear murmurings of people just going Huh, and she and she says it so convincingly and she's of course dressed beautifully and her hair is perfect and I Just sat there. I just went I can't believe That this person is the United States Secretary of Energy when she literally knew nothing about it [00:12:34][126.4]

David Blackmon: [00:12:36] It's an empty cranium there. [00:12:38][2.7]

Todd Royal: [00:12:39] Yeah, full empty. It would be a little bit like, let's say if I became, oh, I don't know, Secretary of Health and Human Services. Or, oh how about let's make me the head of the CDC. I can spell the word medicine, but I know nothing about medicine. I know nothing about any of those things. And I would get up there and make gigantic national policy decisions on medicine. [00:13:02][23.9]

David Blackmon: [00:13:04] Oh, I know. And the whole administration was like that. I mean, just this endless parade of empty suits, reading teleprompter and reading, reading a text that their assistants have written for them that may or may not have any basis in reality, the whole Administration was like that. The president himself was like, that it was just a completely, I call it the pretend presidency, it was just a big play. And And unfortunately, they did an extraordinary amount of damage. I just interviewed Tim Stewart, who heads the U.S. Oil and Gas Association, about all this yesterday. Gosh, was it just yesterday? Yeah. [00:13:42][38.4]

Todd Royal: [00:13:42] It was. I saw your email. Your email came out this morning. I typically get your emails early in the morning. Yes. Again, everyone, subscribe to David Blackman. Go to his substack. I'm telling you, this is one of the best pieces. You'll get a daily dose of energy that it's as good as anybody going. Anyway, David, continue, please. Thanks. Thanks. [00:14:03][20.3]

David Blackmon: [00:14:04] Anyway, Tim said, you know, it was, it was like the last four years were just like this living in a nightmare. You'd wake up in the morning. He said he would literally just wake up in the Morning, dreading, opening up the internet or picking up a newspaper to find out what crazy thing the Biden administration was doing next, like the pause on LNG permitting that the president implemented and didn't even know he had done it in an interview. Or meeting with the Speaker of the House eight months later, sat there and denied repeatedly over and over again, I didn't do that, I didn't do that. I never did that. And the thing was supposed to be in place for a few months, it lasted a year. It would have become permanent policy had Kamala Harris won that election. I mean, it was written in stone. That was gonna be permanent policy they were gonna destroy one of the major growth industries in this country in the last 10 years. Just let it wither and die. And all in the name of this narrative that was invented at the World Economic Forum, parroted at the UN and the IPCC, and all over Europe, all these European governments that function as, you know, big nationwide churches now on all this stuff, and they're in the process of deindustrializing their entire continent now, at the altar of this stuff. It's insane. It's absolute. I don't know if you saw this. [00:15:33][89.6]

Todd Royal: [00:15:35] I also really love Robert Bryce. I think he does his great energy work. I mean, his research skills, his way to explain it is good as anybody out there. He had done a piece and I'd seen the piece, the Statistical World Review of Energy that just came out by the Energy Research Institute. Energy Institute, yeah. Where it said they actually, finally realistically looked at the total cost of electricity and renewables went significantly down. Um, I don't know if you saw this, but for our audience, uh, and David can explain this further now globally. So I always say it doesn't matter really what Canada, the United States does, but globally, 87% of all energy, all energy. Not just your electricity, but your transportation, things to make like steel and chemicals. 87% of all energy is coming from, quote, unquote, hydrocarbons, the fancy word for oil, gas and coal. What am I missing there? And how do you think this like when you hear that number in this. Church of climate change, what does that make you? [00:16:50][75.6]

David Blackmon: [00:16:52] Well, it just, it makes me, I mean, I'm glad that they, they finally changed their methodology on that thing because they were really going the way of the international energy agency on that stuff, just basing everything on aspirations and theories and, and not based in reality like it always was when, when BP managed that operation. And so, you know, it's just. It's because it's going to remain that way too. It's hydrocarbons built the modern world. We powered the modern word. We would not have anything resembling our modern life without all natural gas and coal. We just wouldn't, it's just, that's an undeniable fact. You can't argue it. And a hundred years from now, we're still gonna be getting most of our energy from oil, natural gas, and coal in all likelihood. [00:17:47][54.2]

Todd Royal: [00:17:48] Can you repeat that again because I think it's so important? [00:17:50][2.4]

David Blackmon: [00:17:53] Guys like you. [00:17:53][0.5]

Todd Royal: [00:17:54] 100 years from now, say that again. [00:17:56][2.4]

David Blackmon: [00:17:57] We'll still be getting most of our energy from oil, natural gas, and coal for a variety of reasons. They're the highest energy dense or power generation and transportation fuel. Even if you can invest the hundreds of trillions of dollars you need, my cat just joined me here, the hundreds trillions of dollars you would need to scale up hydrogen, for example. The energy density in hydrogen is a fraction of what it is in coal or crude oil. I mean, it just, it's not the same thing. And so you're gonna end up having to spend orders of magnitude more money to try to power the world on hydrogen than you would on oil, gas and coal. It's just reality. This is what I always talk about. Physics and thermodynamics are laws. They're not just suggestions. And so. The world is awash in natural gas. The United States has probably a thousand years supplied natural gas, just with current technology. And so we're going to continue to power the world with these things and what really needs to be happening with all these trillions of dollars we've been throwing at wind and solar, because the people who run the WEF want to do that because they own those companies, right? They're gonna benefit from all that. We should be throwing trillions of dollars at ideas to mitigate. If, if climate change is real and I'm not a scientist, I, you know, I I'm highly skeptical of all that. But if, if the theory is valid, then what we as a human race have always been good at doing is mitigating for problems and solving problems. We should spending that money on mitigation efforts and not trying to use the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere as a global thermostat. It's the height of hubris and it's just, you know, it's just a kind of a, a global religious exercise, which is why I'm coined that phrase, the global church of climate change. Um, which by the way, that's a phrase I first used 30 years ago in a newspaper column. Oh my God, you should have heard the reaction to that. Anyway, uh, holy crap. I got a lot of letters on that one. Anyway. [00:20:22][144.4]

Todd Royal: [00:20:23] I bet you did. I bet you got roasted on that one, my friend. [00:20:26][3.7]

David Blackmon: [00:20:27] I'll tell you, I was persona non grata for a long time. I still am in a lot of parts of the world, but [00:20:32][4.9]

Todd Royal: [00:20:32] I've got, I got a theory for you. So, um, my co-host Tom Harris is, is really, you know, he's an engineer by background and Tom speaks on this all time. He's fantastic at climate change and how it happens, water vapor, this whole, that there's a global temperature. I mean, Tom is thoroughly debunked this stuff and writings and speakings and all that. So I always have a theory on this that I said to him. I said, okay, Tom, let's say you're a hardcore religious person. So you believe in creation or it's 20,000 years old, let's say, or let's say you're kind of in between. You're not sure. So the earth is, I don't know, a couple of billion years old. Now let's, say I'm a hardcore evolutionist and I think the earth is anywhere between six billion years, old to have even seen 18 to 25 billion years. So let's just throw those things. No matter where I go, even the creationist view, it is before in the industrial revolution. So before. CO2 was being released by oil, coal, natural gas. It's historical that we've seen the temperatures be hotter, we've seen them be colder, we're seen more stuff in the air, meaning particulate matter, but we've also seen places like the lovely Lake Tahoe that at one point, Lake Taho California was a gigantic glacier that made that lake. What I never understand with all of this is I'm like you, I am an energy analyst, really because I'm more, you know, I'm on the academic side. I've done. The economist part of it as well. I don't see how scientists and physicists and climatologists can say that we're warmer than we've ever been or uncontrollable when no matter my belief system, no matter, my belief system, again, full, full disclosure, uh, born again, Christian go to a Bible believing church that believes every word of the Bible is real. So I'm, I'm that guy. But I am the guy that goes. Is it 20,000 years old or is it this old? But I'm just saying, whatever you may be, why did these folks continue to believe that the, that the earth is uncontrollably warming when it's also CO2 is a trace gas in the universe, according to Ian Pilmer of Australia, that's not even 1% of the atmosphere. You've done such a good job on this and there's my theory for you. I don't get how these guys do it when a non, you know, let me just say, Sue, cause I get my critics as well. Everyone, I have an economics degree, a master's in public policy. And I got into all this because I write pretty well on this stuff and understand, uh, the, uh how you grow things for lack of better terms. I understand how economies can grow things somewhat, but when I looked at this with clear eyes, I just went, David, this doesn't, this doesn't make sense. [00:23:38][185.5]

David Blackmon: [00:23:39] Tell me we're wrong. And you talk to any geologist, they're going to just laugh at it. I mean, I've known 100, 200 probably geologists in my life. They all just laugh about this stuff. It's a joke to them. And it is a joke. I means carbon dioxide, as you mentioned, is four one hundredths of one percent of the content of the atmosphere. Mankind's contribution to that is less than four one hundredths of one percent of four one hundredth of one percent. So it's a trace element, what mankind is, is contributing to all this. And by the way, the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, just in terms of geological time, is at a historically low point. I mean, it's really unusually low through the geologic history of planet earth. And so, you know, it just all. What the reason carbon dioxide became a thing was because we were so successful in the United States from the seventies through the end of the nineties in taking real pollution out of the atmosphere. I mean, we, the average car by the year 2000 emitted one 1000th of the level of particulate matter that 1978 model did. Okay. Cold plants had eliminated 95% of the pollutants. That they emit into the atmosphere by then. And so the environmentalist movement, which is made up of a bunch of conflicts groups that have to have some kind of an emergency to continue to raise money with. That's how they get their contributions. Everything's always a crisis. Well, they had to have something to be an emergency. And so they couldn't talk about pollution, real pollution anymore. So they came up with this theory about carbon dioxide. And, oh my God, it's become literally a global religion. I mean, again, it- [00:25:42][122.7]

Speaker 4: [00:25:42] Yeah, yeah. [00:25:42][0.4]

David Blackmon: [00:25:43] What it is. And, and they've been extraordinary effective at brainwashing a large segment of the public, especially in Europe, not so much in the United States. I'm sure you saw the CNN report last week, Harry talking about, you know, they've spent hundreds of billions of dollars on climate propaganda, just in the US since the year 2000. They haven't moved the needle even 1%. [00:26:08][24.9]

Todd Royal: [00:26:09] And that poor, that poor man, every time he talks about, you know, Trump or anything on Republicans, I'd like one of these days, like he, it's like, he's going to go stone faced and just, he just going to croak right there on the set, like, you just can't, he, just can imagine that people would not believe in climate change. They would not want to get rid. They, they want to not get rid of criminals or frankly, even people entered illegally. That we all love Trump that, Hey, at the end of the day, we want to be safe, make money and go live our lives. And who gives a damn if there's something floating in the air that I can't see. I, I don't just feel like that guy's just going to go, boom, he's just going to fall over and croak on me. Um, he is incredibly entertaining. He's very entertaining. Um, okay. I want to, okay, I want pick your brain here. Like we've said before, you got, you, you've got these decades of experience. Let's go to the one big, beautiful bill. Um, the thing that caused, and I think the pollings come out really well on that as well. And these folks are just losing their, their brains. Talk to me though on, I know it did things to streamline permitting. It's supposed to really fun, you know, infrastructure for, um, you know, for energy, it's even going to promote domestic, uh, energy as well What is your understanding? Am I close there? What's your understanding of what the big, beautiful bill is going to do for energy policy and growth in the U.S.? [00:27:41][91.6]

David Blackmon: [00:27:42] Well, I mean, it's largely resetting things back to the year 2020, uh, before Biden came along and screwed everything up. Um, and Jennifer grant crying out loud, but she's good looking. [00:27:52][10.9]

Speaker 5: [00:27:52] But she's good looking, trust me, she's a good-looking lady. She's a well-spoken, good-lookin' lady with really nice hair. [00:27:57][5.6]

David Blackmon: [00:27:58] Deb Haaland, this lifelong anti-oil and gas activist that they put at Interior, who refused to hold, you know, legally required lease sales on a regular basis. It's in the statute, you have to do it, you're required to do it, and yet they just ignored the law. It was a scoff law administration in that regard. And so you're going to restart the federal leasing program onshore and offshore, they rescinded Biden's idiotic executive order. From January setting aside 625 millions of acres of offshore, aside off limits to leasing, that's all gone away. You're gonna see more development of the oil resources, the enormous oil resources on the North slope of Alaska. Where you're not gonna see anything more happen, of course, is in California, which has enormous oil and gas energy resources, but a state government that's absolutely insane. But in the big, beautiful bill, you know, you also repealed this crazy methane tax that they'd been inserted into the Inflation Reduction Act at the last minute that was threatening to put stripper well operators, small mom and pop companies in the oil business, out of business. And then it also, you now, phases out these subsidies for wind and solar. And he ends the electric vehicle $7,500 per unit subsidy at the end of September. Phases out wind and solar over three or four years, but it sets a firm timetable on those. I know a lot of critics of that language they're thinking it's not gonna be effective. I think you're gonna see big time capital flight out of those two industries. As these investors who fund all this stuff come to realize that, Oh, well, these business models only were. If we've got these big subsidies and tax breaks coming in. Are we really gonna keep throwing money at them for another three or four years as the subsidies phase out? No, what they're going to do is start reallocating a lot of that capital to more profitable ventures. And it won't necessarily be oil and gas, but it's just gonna fly out of those industries. [00:30:16][137.6]

Speaker 4: [00:30:16] Yeah. [00:30:16][0.0]

David Blackmon: [00:30:18] So, you know, it was a lot of really effective stuff. I was honestly, I started the year thinking, you know, Congress might nibble around the edges of the IRA and, you know, try to do some little things, but by and large, that's all going to be permanent and why did they surprise me? I have to have, I guess, more confidence in the Republican party, which I've never had a lot confident. [00:30:41][23.7]

Todd Royal: [00:30:43] Okay. That's a perfect way. Okay. We've, we've got to stop for now. We got to take our break. I'm here with David Blackman, my witty Texan with over 40 years of industry experience, we're going to come back. I want to talk to him about nuclear power and really the future of American energy here on the second half. So my name is Todd Royal. I'm your host this week as my cohost, Tom Harris is away on vacation. We're here with, David Blackmon, the other side of the story. We'll see. [00:31:10][27.7]

Todd Royal: [00:33:05] And we're back. I'm Todd Boyle. Back here, the other side of the story is David Blackman. David, we're talking in the first half, you're telling us about the One Big Beautiful Bill, and then I said I really wanted to talk to you a little bit about nuclear power. Where do you see, as far as deployment of nuclear, the permitting of nuclear? What came out of the One big Beautiful Bill for nuclear? And really, how do you see what's become, as I term it now, the... The bell of the ball is this resurgence of nuclear power. Even yesterday, President Trump talked about in Pennsylvania, 10 brand new AP 1000s from Westinghouse, tens of thousands of jobs, hundreds of billions of dollars, Pennsylvania for data center. So where do you see all of this going? [00:33:54][49.5]

David Blackmon: [00:33:56] Well, it's going in the right direction. I mean, you know, you've got to completely reform the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which was set up during the Carter years. Prior to that, we had the Atomic Energy Commission and it was whipping out permits. There was an accepted model design for these reactors at that time. And if you had the right design and you could demonstrate you had a capitalization and the right plan for development, they were gonna give you the permit and you were gonna go. And so we had this massive, uh, build out of a big suite of nuclear reactors, the big old style reactors in this country through about 1978. But Jimmy Carter came in, said, Oh no, we've got the throw on the brakes. And so he created the nuclear energy, nuclear regulatory commission, got rid of the, the atomic power commission, um, atomic energy commission and, and then three mile Island hat. And. Unfortunately, that gave Carter the impetus to tell the NRC to really crack down on things. And the industry's never recovered since. It was one of the oddest, most unfortunate convergence of events then. Because if you remember, Three Mile Island happened two weeks after the movie, The China Syndrome. [00:35:19][82.8]

Todd Royal: [00:35:19] The Jane Fonda, Michael Douglas one. [00:35:22][2.6]

David Blackmon: [00:35:22] Michael Douglas came out and it opened to very low audience, bad reviews. It was probably about to be taken out of the theaters. And then Three Mile Island happens in the middle of its third weekend. And suddenly everybody's going to see the China Center. And it became this national phenomenon. And it destroyed the nuclear industry's reputation. It became this intractable. Public relations problem for the industry. They were not able to convince policy makers that their industry was safe anymore, even though, you know, nobody got a dose of radiation bigger than standing within 10 feet of a microwave oven out of that. It just destroyed the industry, killed it for 45 years. And so now we have, fortunately, we have an energy secretary who understands energy and a scientist. At the head of the Interior Department and a really smart guy leading EPA and they're all right on message, implementing the right policy, streamlining the permitting. You know, they've been talking to all the nuclear developers, talking about the need to develop this repeatable model that can be easily reviewed and approved at the NRC. Once you have all that in place, and the NLC has Trump, there was a Trump executive order in early July. Yeah, they gave him 45 days to come up with a plan to revamp their regulatory processes to speed things up. So all of that's in action right now. Within the next few months, it's all going to be in place. And companies like Westinghouse are going to be able to say, here's our design model. This is why it works. You know, we can repeat this time after time and it'll start moving very rapidly. [00:37:17][114.5]

Todd Royal: [00:37:18] Music to my ears. Then, okay, you talked about permitting and just explaining to the audience, getting permits to build things, whether you're trying to do a house, but certainly energy infrastructure or a nuclear power plant, or frankly, any power plant. Even renewables run into this, which obviously the media loves, wind and solar plants. What's going on with reform in the U.S. Congress. I know they tried it. It would have been Let's call it a year or so ago. I know the now retired Senator Joe Manchin, he was doing everything for it. He got his pipeline for his state, his gas, natural gas pipeline. I don't recall the name of it currently, but he got it. Where is permitting reform right now? And do we see the Republicans and Trump, President Trump really putting forth political capital to get this done? And how important is this issue of permitting? [00:38:14][56.0]

David Blackmon: [00:38:16] Well, as it happens on Friday, I'm interviewing on my own podcast, Emily Dominich, who heads up. Chris Wright appointed her to lead the permitting planning group inside DOE. Wow. And so I'm gonna get a lot more details from her, but you know, the thing about the permiting process is most of the impediments to progress, the slowdowns and the requirements for. Environmental impact studies and things like that, that slow it down. They are all related to our big environmental laws. The Clean Air Act, Clean Water Act, Endangered Species Act, National Energy Policy Act, which we call NEPA. You know, they have all these requirements for all these studies, impact statements, yada, yada yada. And it's all valid stuff, right? It's, and these were signed into law by Republican presidents 50 years ago with Democrat Congresses. Totally bipartisan. And so there's a lot of societal approval of this kind of activity. So trying to streamline these processes and where Manchin failed and his effort failed is he couldn't convince his colleagues that the trade-offs were right for them and their reelection chances, right? And so you've got the bill. [00:39:35][79.3]

Todd Royal: [00:39:36] Oh, is that it? [00:39:37][0.6]

David Blackmon: [00:39:37] Buy-in, right? You have to do the public buy- in building up front on this. Are your efforts going, legislation's going to fail? Emily, Ms. Dominich, she's going to be tasked with working not just within the administration to find ways they can speed things up within the agencies. She's also going to be tasked with suggesting legislative reforms inside of Congress, because a lot of the problems really stemmed from abuse of the litigation system by radical left-wing environmental groups like the Center for Biological Diversity, Wild Earth Guardians, even the Sierra Club at NRDC. They just abused these processes and the laws have been unfortunately been perverted well beyond what the Congress intended to do. So you need what you really need, I believe. Clarifying legislation on congressional intent and if you can get [00:40:39][61.9]

Todd Royal: [00:40:39] That's interesting. I haven't heard that. [00:40:41][2.4]

David Blackmon: [00:40:42] And if you can get that done, then the courts will probably start ruling against those kinds of efforts to expand the scope of these laws way beyond. Because a law is a law because Congress passed it and the courts are bound to determine what Congress meant when the laws were passed. So you've got to have some kind of clarifying legislation for the courts to use as a reference. And it's, you know, it'll be a long term. Process, unfortunately, to clear things up in the court. [00:41:14][32.3]

Todd Royal: [00:41:14] Do you see is there any legislation right now? I've not seen anything like you've said and frankly This you're the first person i've heard say this in this clear of a way So any legislation like that out there to begin to clarify? [00:41:28][13.7]

David Blackmon: [00:41:28] I know there are people in Congress working on it, but it's, it's not there yet. And, you know, I don't know if it'll come. I, and I, my belief is you're not going to get any kind of a comprehensive bill out of Congress until you look at doing it in that way, because, you know, trying to build a national consensus on the need to do that is It would be almost impossible to do unless there's some... Kind of catastrophic major event disaster that can be the cause of which can be clearly laid at the feet of some permitting delay which is gonna be almost impossible. You know, the public responds to crisis and disasters where energy is concerned. And when the public response then Congress is gonna respond. And I just, you know, it's a tough nut to crack but that said inside the administrative processes, they've already made a lot of progress on NEPA, for example, the environmental impact statements. During the Biden administration, you might wait two to three years for approval of an environmental impact statement under NEPPA regulations. This administration, they're moving them in 60 days. Great. So just that improvement right there is gonna be a huge relief and it's gonna do a lot to speed up. Development of energy projects. But you know, by the same token, if you in that 60 days, you don't engage in the right oversight, then there's going to be a lawsuit filed that you may lose if you can't prove you did the proper oversight. So it's incredibly complex, and a real tough nut to crack. And you know and I'm gonna, I'm going to God bless Emily Dominance for taking on the task because it's a really hard [00:43:20][111.8]

Todd Royal: [00:43:21] It's a big task. The only thing I could think about like building public support would be having president Trump go on Joe Rogan or frankly, even go into Gavin Newsom podcast. In other words, get that message out there. And because you're right, it almost reminds me a little bit of nuclear power. I've laughingly said in my four years, I've had a dollar for every time someone's brought up the green sludge from the Simpsons. It sticks in people's mind. Yeah. Like you laugh about it, but it sticks in people's minds. Or I have people tell me, Oh, I watched the mini-series Chernobyl. Did you know? And I'm like, I said, literally everything that that man put out. Uh, cause he lived in my neighborhood when I lived in Los Angeles. I go, it's a lie. Yeah. I said. I said there's, I, I said he may have taken creative license, but that doesn't mean that he brought in one person who knew what they were doing because he would have had no show. I think that something like, yeah, like a president Trump or JD Vance, JD Vans, JD Vance. I think it's got to be even more than than secretary Wright, because while he's wonderful on TV, his interview just wasn't yesterday on CNBC is fantastic. I know. Yeah. Oh, he's fantastic. So maybe you throw him on the Sunday shows, but I've got to put President Trump two hours with Joe Rogan. Hey, you got to go in there and let Gavin Newsome just beat the hell out of you with every environmental argument, but then come back at him and let people go, Oh, so, cause if I can even get [00:44:56][95.7]

David Blackmon: [00:44:58] Yeah. You know, Newsom over the weekend, uh, JD Vance took his family to Disney world and Disneyland and, uh Newsom found out and it was challenging him to a debate. Well, if I was the administration, I'd tell JD say, Hey, you want to do a podcast and talk about, you know, specific issues? Yeah. Send JD in there to, because it wouldn't be a fair fight. It wouldn't. [00:45:23][25.4]

Todd Royal: [00:45:23] Did you see what happened to the good governor of California on Sean Ryan's? [00:45:30][6.7]

David Blackmon: [00:45:32] Yeah, yeah, yeah. [00:45:33][1.6]

Todd Royal: [00:45:35] Sean Ryan Reddit, Reddit texts from Joe Rogan saying, are, who's going to take responsibility for vaccines with children and myocarditis and heart? I mean, he was flummoxed. Yeah. And he has no answers and knew some slick. I mean he's a slick, he's very slick and he's a gifted policy, but he was like, [00:45:53][18.6]

David Blackmon: [00:45:54] He was like, I mean, he was just, he had no answers. Yeah. Well, I don't want to get in. I was going to express an opinion, but I, you know, probably you're allowed to express opinions here. Absolutely. You know, I've had some very smart people. I used to, I used to be a lobbyist in Washington, Austin. And I've heard people tell me, Oh, new some boy. He's so much better than Kamala Harris. He might've won that election last November. I have the opposite opinion of that because Most of what devotes Kamala Harris got was from low attention span people who just don't know anything about the issues. You get Newsome up there and you get him in a debate with JD Vance. He's not going to have an answer for anything. And plus he's so slick and so he's, so transparently phony. He's the most transparently. Phony human being I've ever seen in my everything about him Prize out, I'm a phony, and I'm alive. And so his deal sells in California because unfortunately that that state has lost its collective mind that you get them outside of California and it's just not going to work. So I actually kind of hope he ends up being the nominee in 2028 because I think it'll just be a white [00:47:12][77.7]

Todd Royal: [00:47:13] Well, I look up and go, yeah, I agree with you. Cause you look at it and go well, what did JD Vance and Tim waltz look like? It was so obvious. Um, you think, okay. The nominee, let's say it's JD Vans or Marco Rubio. Let's just say, or it's a, yeah. It's a Vance Rubio, uh, ticket. Let's say I'm like, can you imagine? Yeah, you're right. Can you imagine JD Vanz and Gavin Newsom being [00:47:39][26.5]

David Blackmon: [00:47:41] Yeah, it just, it'd be a wipeout. [00:47:42][1.3]

Todd Royal: [00:47:42] It would be if he can't handle questions from Sean Ryan, who is fantastic, by the way, and can't handle a text message coming in from Joe Rogan. You're right. You're you're protected. You're. You don't know energy. You don't know, you know. [00:47:58][15.9]

David Blackmon: [00:47:59] Oh, any of these things, um, the other problem, see the other difference between him and Kamala is he's been governor by the end for eight years. He's got this long record of failure. Yes, he does. It's just going to be the easiest thing in the world to exploit. So any kind of competent campaign is just going to rip into shreds. [00:48:17][18.1]

Todd Royal: [00:48:17] Yeah, it totally would. I wanted to ask you about Trump, because I've got a theory on him. It's not a theory. I don't see anything that he's done incorrectly on energy. [00:48:29][11.8]

David Blackmon: [00:48:31] Not yet, I haven't had an argument with anything, yeah. What? [00:48:35][3.8]

Todd Royal: [00:48:37] From the first term to this term, even right now, what's the most underappreciated part of his energy policy? Because again, I can't look at one thing right now and say it's wrong. I realize people will argue with him and go, hey, he's getting rid of solar and wind. And I go, well, let them stand on his own. Hey, he wants to get rid of the EV thing. Are you saying you want to kill the only domestic manufacturer that's really come about the last 50 to 75 years in Tesla. Okay. Let them stand on their own on the market. Mr. Musk is a brilliant human being. [00:49:12][34.5]

David Blackmon: [00:49:14] That you see that he's not doing correctly? No, and I think it's all right. And I think the one thing I would point to that he should be, he should get a lot more credit for is killing California's EV mandate. Because that, the thing we have to realize about California is about 70% of our imports into this country come into the ports in California and less so, but also Seattle and Portland. But. Mainly it's in the ports of San Diego, Long Beach, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and all that stuff comes into the heartland of America. And that EV mandate, so everything California does impacts the rest of the country. The EV mandate was going to, in just a couple of years, force truck haulers who take all that product out of the ports and take it into the country, Uh, to convert, to, to be driving electric 18 wheelers, which is insane. The technology simply does not exist to make that possible yet. Newsome was going to hold to it. And, and so one of the best things I think that he ought to get a lot of credit for, because that was going increase the cost of everything to every American when, when that policy went into place. Was going to raise the cost of transportation for everything. And also locomotives. They were even going to go so far as to require electric locomotive. So you'd have to put it on an electric train at the port, take it to the border of California, and then you could attach a real locomotive to the front of the train powered by diesel to take it the rest of the way. Well, that's going to double the cost to transportation by train. It was just insanity. And so that. That move alone saved Americans from a big round of future inflation that we're not gonna get hit with. So we lost that opportunity to bear that additional inflation just because of that one executive order. And there's been so many things he's done like that that he hasn't gotten much recognition for doing that really are gonna make a big difference in everyone's lives. [00:51:31][137.0]

Todd Royal: [00:51:32] I think we're going to look up one day with him and. There's going to be a Lincoln S quality to him. I think there's gonna be if the lowest level will be like an Eisenhower quality, you know, where Eisenhower gave us Adams for peace. He gave us the National Highway system. I really did believe I said, I think. Generations are going to look at him with a new appreciation and an adoration the way we now look at true. [00:52:01][29.5]

David Blackmon: [00:52:03] Yeah. And so I think what we have to remember is the truly great presidents in our country. We're by vast portions of the population during their time in office. Think of Ronald Reagan, how, you know, I mean, before there was Trump, there was Reagan getting into a series of hoaxes and scams run by the media and the Democrats against him. Think of John F. Kennedy, he was killed, most likely in part by government agencies for who believed he was too friendly with the communists. Richard Nixon was run out of office because he wanted to strengthen relations with both Russia and China. Lincoln, of course, is a great example. You just go back and tick them off on your fingers. They were all hated in their time and by big portions of the population. I think he already should be considered to be one of the truly most impactful presidents in American history. And I think honest historians in the future are probably gonna have a pretty good assessment of. [00:53:18][75.8]

Todd Royal: [00:53:20] I've got you for a couple more minutes and you're based in Texas. I'm based in taxes to give a ever so brief history. Texas in the eighties was a bust of a state. Oh boy. I grew up here as a child. I was born and raised in Fort Worth. I remember the eightties. I remember. What's let's call it like the Texas model. And it really kind of began under George W. Bush, we left democratic and Richards. We went to George W. Bush, the much maligned George W Bush, which I think historians are going to have an interesting time with his presidency. Well, I think they have a real tough time with this presidency, quite honestly. What do you think like the Texas model? What lessons could the rest of the United States learn, whether California or frankly, Canada, this state of ours that's now, if I saw correctly, We're the third. Or fourth largest producer of energy in the world or pardon me, like oil and natural gas. Yeah. Talk to us a little bit about that. Like I said, I got you for about three or four more minutes. Talk about the Texas model. What do you think folks could learn? [00:54:28][68.9]

David Blackmon: [00:54:30] Well, I think the main thing people should learn is, you know, if you, if you have the resources at hand, which we do in Texas, you make sure you have the infrastructure you need to take advantage of the resources and you make sure you had the regulatory policies right, so that you attract investment to those resources, Texas has been blessed. There's no doubt about it with just the most vast oil and gas resources in the world. But our government, starting with George W. Bish, I mean, the Democrats haven't won a statewide election since 1994 in Texas and won't again next time. And, uh, and, and so the Republican party that has governed the state has established the system of regulation that both protects people from harm, but also attracts investment, major investment into this state. Not just in oil and gas, but all across the business spectrum. We're the biggest EV state in the United States now. We're biggest wind state, the biggest solar state. We're gonna end up being the biggest AI state because what you're gonna see out of Pittsburgh's deal yesterday, that announcement, we're gonna have to have those same kinds of hubs all over the country. And there's three or four different parts of the state of Texas, where all kinds of investment's gonna be attractive to repeating that kind. Of integrated development, and it's because Texas is so attractive in terms of its public policy. People get tired of me talking about politics and mixing that with discussions about energy. People get frustrated with me. If you really understand energy like you do, you know that you cannot separate the to be energy independent, energy secure, from a discussion about public policy because public policy drives the whole thing. [00:56:35][124.8]

Todd Royal: [00:56:36] This has been David Blackman has been with us today, 40 year industry veteran. Thank you again for being on the show, David. This is Todd Royal. I am hosting this week. Again, my cohost, Tom Harris has been on vacation. Again, thank you to David Blackmen and thank you for listening to the other side of the story. Thank you so much everyone. And we look forward to having you back on our next show. [00:56:36][0.0]

