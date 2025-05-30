[Note: Audrey Streb is an excellent energy reporter who writes for the Daily Caller. If you aren’t following her on X and at the Caller’s website, you are missing out. She filed this report Wednesday about the immediate real-world impact of a GOP policy change enacted just last week. Enjoy.]

A General Motors (GM) plant in New York previously intended to build electric vehicle (EV) parts is pivoting to manufacture new V-8 engines as the GOP dismantles the Biden administration’s de facto EV mandate, according to Reuters.

GM is investing $888 million into its Tonawanda Propulsion plant to support its new generation of V-8 internal combustion engines that will be used in trucks and SUVs, a shift from its EV investment plans for the facility announced as the Biden administration worked to gradually phase out gas-powered cars, the company announced on Tuesday. The Senate blew up a key plank of the Democrats’ EV agenda when it repealed waivers enabling California’s de facto national EV mandate on May 22, and the Trump administration is also moving to roll back Biden-era regulations and subsidies designed to push EVs on American consumers.