David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
6h

It’s time to quit the insanity. Just quit wind and solar and batteries. Cost and reliability matter.

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Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
6h

So sad and unnecessary.

They are putting them up in a western county in VA along a lower sector just outside the Blue Ridge. The project is to feed Google data centers. So the peope who lose their views, peace and quiet, don't even get the benefit from it.

Thia is all SOOO wrong. 🤬

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