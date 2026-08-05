David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
8h

Sadly unsurprising. The greens have been grifting American taxpayer dollars for fifty years. Why should this have been any different?

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Jim Sauble's avatar
Jim Sauble
9h

Look at ANY green energy stock. Or any company that bought into the nonsence.

Any of them.

Not year over year changes, but the last ten years +.

Notice the huge jump during those Biden years compared to before and after?

Yep, that there is the trickle down effect of grift on steroids.

And Wall Street was in the middle of it.

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