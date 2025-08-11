In case you missed it, the globalist World Health Organization released a report last week which debunks claims concocted by Biden officials in conjunction with leftwing activist groups that natural gas stoves are a cause of childhood asthma. In other words, it was all just another of the hundreds of hoaxes which formed the basis for the entirety of the Biden pretend presidency.

In what it refers to as a major study published in The Lancet medical journal, the WHO says it “conducted an extensive meta-analysis and examined the health risks of cooking or heating with natural gas compared to other fuels and electricity. It found no significant association between natural gas and asthma, wheeze, cough or breathlessness, and a lower risk of bronchitis when compared to electricity.”

Its conclusion? That gas stoves not only were not associated with any such symptoms, but that, “when compared to other household fuels including kerosene and solid fuels, natural gas was associated with a lower risk of several health conditions.”

More from the study synopsis:

“For asthma, no significant increase in risk for children and adults was found for use of gas compared with electricity… We confirmed that that risk of asthma from gas use was potentially exaggerated in studies with no or limited adjustment for confounders versus those with adjustment for at least one key confounder. In addition, our analysis found no significant increase in risk of wheeze (similar in manifestation to asthma) for gas compared with electricity,” states the study by Puzzolo, et. Al.

Oh.