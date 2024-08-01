The Paris Olympics are the greenest Games ever – and none of the athletes like it

That’s the headline for a story at Reuters by author Cathal Kelly, datelined Paris, France.

The story is, in a word, glorious, and you all simply must read it today.

Among other bits of mindless hilarity, Kelly details the ways the same Paris Olympics officials who brought you the demonic assault on Christianity of the opening ceremonies have attempted to turn these protein-hungry athletes into unwilling vegans in a climate alarm-driven mind control experiment on a par with the MK-ULTRA program run by the CIA from the 1950s through maybe today.

[A big thank you to podcasting partner Tammy Nemeth for tipping me off to this absolute gem.]