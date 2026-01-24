Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has had enough of what calls the “muppets” from the Joe Biden administration taking shots at the Trump 47 presidency, especially when it comes to Chinese dominance of supply chains for rare earth minerals. As the Supreme Court continues to ruminate on its pending decision related to President Donald Trump’s use of his authority to levy tariffs using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), Bessent hit on a topic of great concern to America’s future.

In an interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns published Friday, Bessent slammed Biden underlings for taking shots now after they failed to act on the matter for four long years.

“If I hear another one of these muppets from the Biden administration, say, ‘Oh, we should have, we knew about this critical minerals problem.’ But why the hell didn’t they do anything?” Bessent said, adding, “They had four years and they sat on their hands.”

He isn’t wrong. As I’ve pointed out here in the past, China’s dominance of supply chains for rare earths and the manufacturing of high-intensity magnets and semiconductor chips made with them have been a known U.S. national security threat for years. In June, 2021, in fact, President Biden read a speech from his TelePrompTer in which he detailed the issue and promised to mount what he called a “whole-of-government” effort to address the matter.