This morning, I wrote about the likelihood that the Biden White House was about to announced increased sanctions on Russian oil and its energy sector in a blatant attempt to undermine the goal of incoming President Donald Trump to reach a negotiated end to the Russia/Ukraine war that has killed millions and displaced millions more.

A few hours later, the Wall Street Journal reported the pretend POTUS’s evil handlers have done exactly that, tightening sanctions on two Russian oil companies, its LNG sector and its so-called “dark fleet” of oil tankers. The latter sanction will have a significant major impact on India, which has become Russia’s main customer over the last three years.