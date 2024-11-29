The editorial board at the Wall Street Journal writes today that it sure is good to have friends in high places, especially during a Democrat presidential administration. EV company Rivian - and major shareholders including Amazon - found that out just before Thanksgiving as the Biden Energy Department headed by Jennifer Granholm decided to gift it with a surreal capital infusion of $6 billion in the form of a “conditional” loan.

This insane waste of taxpayer dollars goes to a company on the verge of bankruptcy that has recorded losses this year of more than $107,000 per unit sold, a financial fiasco rivaling even the astounding losses recorded by Ford Motor Company’s Model e EV division.