Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Dlouhy updated her initial reporting on the pending offshore drilling ban coming from the Biden White House overnight. Her initial report indicated the ban would impact fairly limited areas offshore Atlantic and in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Share

In this morning’s story, Dlouhy quotes sources telling her that the ban will in fact cover a somewhat amazing 625 million acres, encompassing essentially all federal waters offshore the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, as well as pretty much the entire Eastern Gulf of Mexico.