Nothing to see here, folks, just an EPA bureaucrat admitting the agency is funneling billions of IRA dollars into radical leftwing NGOs as an “insurance policy” to fund litigation against and other initiatives against Trump administration policies.

Share

Brent Efron is a “special advisor” to the Biden EPA. He’s a classic federal bureaucrat with an inflated sense of self-importance, and thus eager to boast about how smart he and his co-conspirators within the agency are to a Project Veritas under cover reporter who got it all on camera.

It is utterly amazing how many of these Biden/Harris jackasses have fallen for this same ruse over the last four years.