A good way to think of this week’s earnings reports by four big oil majors is a test of competing corporate strategies. Two U.S.-based companies spend the last decade largely sticking to the things they do best – producing, refining, and selling oil and natural gas. Two Europe-based competitors spent big chunks of it chasing unprofitable renewables projects designed to burnish their ESG metrics.

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Guess which two companies are handing their shareholders the biggest checks today? It isn’t a hard question.

ExxonMobil reported Q3 2026 earnings of $17.5 billion on Friday, along with $19.1 billion in free cash flow. Its refining segment earned $9.05 billion, more than double the previous quarter, as its Gulf Coast refineries ran at 100% utilization. CEO Darren Woods credited investments like the Beaumont refinery expansion with raising Exxon’s distillate production by about 40% since 2019. The icing on the cake for investors: A $20 billion stock buyback program for 2027.