David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon’s Energy Additions

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Jeff Chestnut's avatar
Jeff Chestnut
11h

I appreciate the difficulty in getting in person interviews with execs. My opinion is that it’s nit just them their assistant in charge of scheduling - it’s the friggin’ lawyers shouting all kinds of risk at the BOD. I’ve had a few issues I wanted brought to the CEO’s attention when I knew staff was hiding it - technical issues with field operations but serious financial consequences nonetheless. I found that when I played the concerned shareholder card that a direct approach to the CFO got me on the phone with him/her and the shock and awe of an outsider knowing so much internal information got me at least in the office to meet with the CFO and a VP or two. I chided them hard about shielding the CEO from my interaction, a shareholder, industry professional, and not a whistleblower, but a serious industry participant. Never got me the CEO but did get a couple COB’s.

Anyway an idea to try. The CEI’s are unduly fed by their public relations staff and their commitment to industry messsging through the various groups they belong to and financially support.

Caution - I became hated by the technical management for pointing out their hiding flaws and failures to the exec level. Sometimes the violation of field behavior with company business ethics was involved.

All the best, carry on you do a great job.

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D Trahan's avatar
D Trahan
11h

CEOs are increasingly integrating AI into their daily operations to enhance productivity and streamline tasks. This could be a good thing for your attempt to interview.

A possible scenario: Your internet presence would instantly be known by the AI agent. The positive theme toward energy companies would be interpreted and conveyed to the energy company executive who makes the final decision. On the other hand if you wanted to interview a company counter to energy companies the opposite would happen. But I'm guessing that's OK.

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