One of the most curious aspects of doing what I do has been the fact that CEOs at big oil and gas companies can’t be bothered to give me 10-15 minutes of their time to do an interview with me for a positive story in a major publication.

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Because that’s what I do: I write positive stories about America’s oil and gas business, based on a 40+ year career in it and a decade of writing about it post-retirement. All of these companies know who I am - they all knew who I am when I was still in the industry, in fact, due to my years of leading industry-wide projects on key issues.

And they all like me, too. Or at least they tell me that whenever they reach out to me to try to get a story placed. Some of them - ExxonMobil and Chevron are good examples - will even agree to let me do occasional interviews with senior executives who lead specific business units. Which is great, and much appreciated - those always make for good stories that people want to read.

But let me follow up and ask if I can get a tiny bit of time with a Darren Woods or a Mike Wirth or another CEO of one of those companies for one of the easiest interviews any of them will ever do, and suddenly the lines of communications go quiet. I’m the low hanging fruit, man, and they just won’t pick it.

The same thing happens even with some of the big independents - even with CEOs who I’ve personally known for decades. The dynamic has been no different whenever I’ve reached out for interviews with LNG CEOs at companies like Cheniere energy and others. It’s a strange thing, and I can’t figure it out.

When he was at Liberty Energy, Energy Secretary Chris Wright had plenty of time for me, doing a couple of podcast episodes and another interview at a key inflection point for his company. Great guy. Always willing to talk.

But since he went into government service? Can’t get a moment of time with him even though I’ve been among the biggest boosters of his policy initiatives. I tried for a year and a half and finally just gave up. I’m still a big fan of what he’s doing, but I’m only willing to beat my head against that brick wall so many times.

Anyway, wah. Poor me.

This was a long way around to letting you all know that one CEO of one of the biggest current movers in the LNG industry did agree to an interview with me this week. Go figure. Actually, the company sought me out, because I hadn’t even imagined I’d be able to snag any of this CEO’s time. I’m quite grateful to them for doing that.

I’m working on the story this morning and am quite excited about it, given the way it ties directly into current trends and major industry events. It should go live either over the weekend or on Monday, and I hope you’ll all give it a click and read it.

And who knows? Maybe it will serve as a way for me to break through the brick wall at other companies. I wouldn’t bet on it, but stranger things have happened.

That is all.