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The folks at @BusinessGreen, @BloombergNEF, and the climate alarm community (but I repeat myself) are clutching pearls and experiencing a mass case of the vapors today.

Why? Because, as the BNEF chart below shows, corporate oil supermajors dramatically cut their spending on unprofitable “clean” energy projects and #ESG goofiness in 2025 with the advent of the second #Trump presidency.

Here are the highlights.

Low-carbon investment from seven leading oil and gas companies plummeted by 65% in 2025, reaching the lowest level since 2019.

This sharp decline reflects a broader retreat by the world’s major oil and gas companies from spending on clean energy transition projects and low-carbon technologies.

Low-carbon spending fell by more than a third (to ~$25.7 billion from over $38 billion in 2024), marking the first annual decline in eight years.

Factors cited include policy volatility (e.g., under the Trump administration), permitting delays, and increased execution risks for projects like offshore wind, with expectations of further moderation.

Regional impact notable in the US: A $9.4 billion fall in green investment in the region, equating to an 80% reduction since the peak.

This reflects a broader shift back toward core oil and gas operations amid higher profitability and external pressures.

Isn’t it amazing what happens when oil companies go back to focusing on being oil companies?

All that’s happening here is that these companies, freed from the strictures of the ESG mania and the dogma of the climate alarm religion are forcing their “green” projects to compete for capital with their oil and gas projects on a rate of return basis.



No surprise: The “green” projects can’t compete.



This isn’t complicated.



That is all.