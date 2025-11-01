We love energy and climate reality here at the Energy Additions Substack. It is a topic I’ve written about since at least 1996, when I first wrote in a newspaper column that what we then referred to as the “global warming” movement was in fact a new religious cult led by a nominal pope named Al Gore. As time has gone along, Gore’s prominence at the head of this movement rose to a peak in January 2006 with his premiere of “An Inconvenient Truth” at the Sundance Film Festival.

Gore’s influence has waned since those lofty days, at least in part due to the reality that we now know his movie wasn’t a depiction of “Truth” at all, and was instead mainly a compilation of crackpot propaganda. But as Gore’s influence has diminished, an array of other aspiring prophets have risen to fill the void, either out of real belief in the cause or a desire to grift from various profit-making schemes which have arisen around the mythical crisis.

The list of names who would fit into the former, true believer, category is finite, but the list of the climate grifters is longer than an NBA center’s right leg. That latter list would include names like Kerry, Granholm, Obama, Guterres, Birol, Mann, Steyer, Bloomberg, Fink, Schwab, thousands of university professors and researchers who tilt their “science” to produce the kinds of outcomes that attract government, corporate, and billionaire foundation largesse, and too many others to even try to name. In the 21st century, the climate grift has truly evolved into an industry which many would claim has grown “too big to fail.”