I’ve made no secret about the contempt I hold most of the time for Bill Maher, a pipsqueak of a man who clings to his studious ignorance every bit as fiercely 85% of the time as any hate-filled leftist does 100% of the time.

But there’s that other 15%. Maher often separates himself from the screaming, illiterate oafs we all deal with on social media in our lives by occasionally lurching off into 7-minute monologues filled with common sense and insight that few of his leftist peers ever experience. It’s what separates him from the Rachel Maddows and Keith Olbermanns of the world.

Maher famously traveled to the White House on Monday, March 31 to join Kid Rock - who arranged the meeting - wrestling magnate Dana White, and President Donald Trump for a dinner and White House tour which lasted for 2-1/2 hours. There has been much speculation about what might have taken place during this meeting, but all of those who were present for it have done a great job of keeping it all on the down low.

Until, that is, Friday night, when Maher delivered a 13-minute monologue in which he described his impressions of the event in great detail on his HBO program.

I find Maher’s comments to be gracious, if pointed, and often laugh-out-loud hilarious, which is, after all, his talent as a comedian. They’re also very revealing about the very real differences between Public Trump and Private Trump. You and I have always been aware of those contrasts, but they apparently came as a big shock to Maher, which is really not at all surprising and only serves to confirm my general impression of him.

Anyway, the thing is well worth 13 minutes of your time, and I promise you will get several good belly laughs out of it, if nothing else. A transcript follows, but it isn’t nearly as funny as the video, trust me.

WARNING: If you have an aversion to profanity, you might want to move on to something else.

For the rest of you, Enjoy the Show.