[Note: A great piece of investigative journalism from Parker Thayer at the Capital Research Center]

Courier’s news machine turns against data centers

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Courier Newsroom is a nationwide political operation designed to look like independent local news outlets. Since April 2026, Courier’s shadowy network has been waging a coordinated offensive against the construction of AI data centers, publishing more than 200 negative articles, videos, and news blasts on a topic its newsrooms hardly discussed last summer. This has all the hallmarks of a left-wing astro-turfing operation.

by Parker Thayer

August 11, 2026

Readers encountering The ‘Gander in Michigan, UpNorthNews in Wisconsin, and the Copper Courier in Arizona might think these news outlets providing skeptical coverage of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers are refreshing examples of homespun, objective journalism. But their folksy branding hides a secret. All of them are fronts for a DC-based, left-leaning political advocacy firm named Courier Newsroom.

Founded by Democratic strategist Tara McGowan, Courier was initially incubated inside a left-of-center nonprofit named ACRONYM. Courier has since become a for-profit firm running news outlets in at least 20 states. The Courier affiliates are still regurgitating talking points from left-of-center advocacy groups, but now with a profit motive. One target audience lately is Americans with worries about data centers being built in their communities.

Frustrated with recent policy setbacks and eager for a path back to popularity, several left-wing anti-energy climate groups have begun to stoke these concerns about data centers into flames of hysteria. Some far-left environmental activists have even gone as far as helping to create activist groups claiming to be conservative that organized nationwide protests against datacenters.

The Courier network seems to have taken up this cause. Since 2025, Courier outlets in sixteen states have published at least 242 media products (such as articles, videos, and newsletters) attacking or otherwise unfavorably mentioning artificial intelligence and AI data centers using the guise of an ordinary local paper.