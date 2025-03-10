Danish climate realist Bjorn Lomborg published an excellent piece in the Telegraph over the weekend in which he advises the UK’s Marxist Labour rulers to ditch Ed Miliband’s onerous, wasteful array of net-zero boondoggles and redirecte the billions of wasted pounds to fund its new desire to build up the Kingdom’s defense establishment.

Lomborg’s right, of course, but we can expect the Labour ghouls to studiously ignore his sound advice and just keep taking the UK down the road to climate-induced national bankruptcy.

Share

It’s a really solid piece that everyone should read.

Here’s an excerpt:

Ditch net zero to fund Europe’s long-term safety

Investing in climate tech research and getting rid of targets will free up money for rearmament

Europe is alone; the post-1945 world order has collapsed, and – as Sir Keir Starmer puts it – we’re at “a crossroads in history.” Large-scale rearmament of Europe is now unavoidable, but the costs of doing so appear prohibitive.

President Trump’s hyperactive, isolationist policy is hardly the only challenge for the Continent. The EU and the UK are suffering anaemic growth of around 1 per cent per capita adjusted, a far cry from the 1960s era of 4.5 per cent growth when the economy would double in just 16 years.

Europe is also growing old, with increasing health and pension costs, and the proposed solution of immigration challenges both budgets and cohesiveness – and has not increased growth. Innovation has come to a near-halt, with the EU being dramatically outspent on research by China and the US.

The costs to get back on track are considerable. To rearm, the UK will need to at least double or even triple its defence spending of 2.3 per cent of GDP. That means at least another £53 billion each year. Currently, the UK merely suggests transferring a paltry 0.2 per cent from the assistance to the world’s poorest.

Pundits offer solutions that range from slashing welfare and increasing taxes to borrowing and getting richer. But there is one obvious reform not mentioned that could drive growth and free up enormous resources: an overhaul of climate policy.

Backtracking on net zero is more urgent than ever, given that electricity prices have tripled. Just last year, the price tag for buying things like solar panels, wind turbines, transmission lines, electric cars and chargers was £52 billion. This amount alone could double the UK’s defence spending.

Of course, climate campaigners will counter that Europe is now all that is standing against unmitigated climate disaster. This is hokum. While climate change is a man-made problem, it pales into insignificance compared with Europe’s immediate challenges.

Europe is not experiencing ever-worsening climate damage. Indeed, when normalised for higher incomes, disaster losses in Europe have halved since 1995. Floods kill fewer people, with recent decades showing a “considerable decline in financial losses per year”, according to Nature. The same is true for wind storms.

Moreover, the EU and the UK have already cut their emissions a lot. Further cuts will have scant impact on temperatures over the coming decades. Run the UN’s climate model with EU and UK emissions going to zero, and the change in global temperature is zero in the immediate term and an imperceptible 0.018C by the mid-century.

For a much lower cost, the UK could embrace a much smarter climate policy. Climate economists have long known that the solution to climate change is not self-immolation but innovation: drive down the future price of low-carbon energy through R&D spending to eventually out-compete fossil fuels, and everyone will switch: not just rich well-meaning Europeans, but also the Chinese, Indians and Africans.